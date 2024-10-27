Canucks Wrap: Myers, Bains combine for special night

In Sunday's edition of Canucks Wrap, we’ll be talking the latest Vancouver Canucks news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Canucks News

Prior to the 4-3 Vancouver Canucks win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, defenseman Tyler Myers was honored in a formal ceremony by his family, Canucks teammates, the NHL and NHLPA, and the Canucks training staff for his prestigious 1,000 NHL regular season games milestone.

Myers also had the pleasure of wearing the 'A' on his sweater, usually reserved for the team's alternate captains. As it turns out, one of the Canucks' usual alternate captains, J.T. Miller, was the one who came up with the idea for Myers, as approved by and as revealed by head coach Rick Tocchet after the game.

That was all before the game against the Penguins, though. What happened during the game against the Penguins turned out to be equally as special.

Canucks rookie forward Arshdeep Bains scored his first career NHL goal on Saturday afternoon, tucking home a Daniel Sprong rebound on the rush and giving his team a crucial 4-2 lead. Bains's first NHL goal also happened to be the game-winner, and the 23-year-old received a standing ovation from the crowd at Rogers Arena following the momentous achievement.

The goal was also Bains's first NHL point; the undrafted forward out of British Columbia now has one goal in his 12 NHL games thus far, and we have a funny feeling that there will be many more in the future.

Bains has played each of the last two seasons as a full-time AHLer, scoring 29 goals, 64 assists, and 83 points in 115 AHL games.