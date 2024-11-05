Canucks should make the move for talented D-man with intriguing upside

While not doing too badly points-wise thus far, the Vancouver Canucks will be the first to admit they're not yet playing well on a consistent-enough basis. While this is a collective team issue, this inconsistency is not helped by the defence currently failing to match last season's standards.

As much as you can point towards different factors being varying reasons for this, the bottom line is that ahead of Tuesday evening's slate of games, the Canucks are 12th-worst when it comes to average goals allowed per game. Now compare this to last season, when they ranked sixth-best among all NHL teams in the same category.

With this in mind, it's no surprise that Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is already on the lookout for someone to boost his blue line, even with the trade deadline still four months away. The question is, who would make sense as an obtainable target?

A talented D-man in Buffalo

Well, one potential player to consider is Bowen Bryam. As per Maverick Mitchell of Canucks Daily, NHL insider Darren Dreger mentioned the Buffalo Sabres defenceman during an appearance on Sekeres and Price.

Dreger advised that while the Sabres aren't actively shopping Bryam, they are receiving calls about him. This makes a lot of sense, given his intriguing upside as a long-term first pairing talent.

Interestingly, the TSN broadcaster did add that he doesn't know if the Canucks are one of the teams who have reached out to the Sabres about the 23-year-old. This has resulted in two-contrasting theories.

On the one side, there is some belief that the reason Dreger brought up the information, is because the Canucks are one of the teams who have been in contact with the Sabres. On the flip side however, he may have only felt compelled to mention the Canucks due to being on a Vancouver-based sports show.

Why the Canucks SHOULD make a move for Bryam

However, regardless of which theory is true, the Canucks should be in contact with the Sabres about Bryam. He would undoubtedly prove to be an upgrade to the blue line.

Financially speaking, the Canucks can certainly afford the pending restricted free agent's salary of $3.85 million for this season. As per PuckPedia, at the time of writing the team has $1,318,322 of cap space, with it projected to increase to $5,147,733 by the time of the trade deadline.

Now we appreciate that there are those who will question how much the Canucks would have to give up in return, especially if there are indeed several other teams interested in Bryman. However, the thing which helps the Canucks -- or indeed anyone negotiating with the Sabres -- is his durability, or lack thereof.

The 2019 fourth overall draft pick has endured ongoing concussion issues throughout his time in the NHL, which dates back to the 2020-21 season. Combined with him being a restricted free agent, it could help the Canucks' position in coming to an agreed package with the Sabres.

At the same time, this could be balanced out by the Sabres not actually looking to trade Bryam and ideally wanting to keep in long-term in Buffalo. Combine this with him coming off a career-high 73 games last season and being ever-present so far in 2024-25, and we're right back to square one in any negotiations.

Ultimately, how feasible any trade is for Bryam, is open to debate. In any event though, assuming they haven't done already, the Canucks at least need to make that call to the Sabres and see how the land lies.

