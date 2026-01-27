Canucks roster updates and injury report

OUT:

Zeev Buium

Placed on injured reserve after taking a puck to the face in the Canucks last game against the Pittsburgh penguins, Buium actually returned to the game wearing full facial protection and played 15:41 minutes of ice time in the game. Per NHL inside Darren Dreger, Buium is likely to miss a week or so.

Brock Boeser

Placed on injured reserve after taking a shoulder to the head from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust as the game came to an end. Rust will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety and Boeser will be out for at least the near future with an upper-body injury.

Marco Rossi

On injured reserve since January 2nd after blocking a shot, Rossi is unlikely to make an appearance for the Canucks until after the Olympic break with a lower-body injury.

Thatcher Demko

Dealing with what we currently know to be a “lower body” injury, the possibility of shutting Demko down for the season has been floated around as he deals with multiple ailments.

IN:

Filip Chytil

Recently returned to the lineup after missing over three months of action with a concussion. Chytil is currently occupying the second like centre role and second unit power play, playing 18:29 and 16:59 minutes in two games since returning.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Called up with Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser going on injured reserve, Lekkerimäki has 16 points in 16 games with Abbotsford, including 10 goals. The former first-round pick is a forward that the Canucks are excited about, and his opportunities are likely to grow given the Canucks rebuild.

Victor Mancini

Called up with Zeev Buium and Brock Boeser going on injured reserve, Mancini has played 24 games for Abbotsford this season accumulating 8 points in the process, and the Canucks could have more minutes available for the 23-year old defenceman during their rebuild.