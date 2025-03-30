Canucks prospect Tom Willander headed to Frozen Four... again

Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander and his Boston University have booked their ticket to the NCAA Frozen Four once again.

Canucks fans hoping to see the 2023 No. 11 overall pick play in Vancouver will have to wait even longer, as Willander is heading to the Frozen Four for a second straight season. Willander's BU and Western Michigan are the first two teams to punch their tickets for the prestigious competition.

UConn and Penn State and Boston College and the University of Denver will play on Sunday to determine the final two teams in the bracket, respectively.

Undrafted prospect Quinn Hutson scored the overtime game-winning goal for Willander and BU on Saturday night, clapping a long-range shot through traffic to seal the deal. Willander was a plus-1 and recorded one shot on goal in the contest, while Hutson, Cole Hutson, and Matt Copponi scored the Terriers' three goals.

If the Canucks were to sign Willander this season, one year would burn off his three-year, entry-level contract no matter what. This is an important factor to consider, especially with Canucks captain Quinn Hughes expected to hit free agency in 2027 as well.

The 20-year-old Swede has two goals, 21 assists, and 23 points in 37 games so far this season, virtually replicating the four goals, 21 assists, and 25 points he had in 38 games last season.

The Frozen Four will officially kick off on April 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.