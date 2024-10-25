Canucks player set to make welcome return ... we think

There was some seemingly welcome news on Thursday, with a report that Derek Forbort was ready to rejoin the Vancouver Canucks. The news was shared via social media on X, by Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali - the Team on CHEK TV.

In an interesting turn of events however, said report has now been deleted by Dahaliwal's X account. So does this mean the information is incorrect and Dahaliwal jumped the gun, or that now Forbort needs more time before he returns from his leave, which is for personal reasons?

Or perhaps the Canucks -- or someone else -- reached out to Dahaliwal's camp and basically asked him to remove the post from X, with Forbort continuing to go though a difficult time away from the ice? Whatever the reason, the signs continue to point towards the blue liner returning sooner than later, with him away from the team since last Thursday.

What we do know for sure

In this respect, Thursday also saw a couple of confirmed moves by the Canucks. More specifically, as announced by general manager Patrik Allvin, defenceman Erik Brännström and winger Arshdeep Bains have both been re-assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL.

Brännström's reassignment in particular was relevant, with him having been called up in the first place to replace Forbort when he went on his unfortunate personal leave of absence. It should also be noted at the time of writing, that the Canucks only have 21 of 23 roster spots accounted for.

As per The Canuck Way's Jonathan Bailey, the two free roster spots do help with accruing more cap space. However, it does also allude to Forbort's pending return to the team.

Again, as we've always said, the main priority is on the well-being of Forbort and his family, and he should of course only return to the Canucks when he feels good and ready. And whenever this happens to be, he is likely to receive a heart-felt positive reception from fans, whether at home or on the road.

