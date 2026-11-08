Canucks named top trade landing spot for NHL former first-round pick

The Vancouver Canucks are in the middle of a rebuild, but that should not stop them from adding new players to their roster if they can help them in the long term.

Due to this, the Canucks are now continuing to be connected to a very promising young NHL trade candidate.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon named the Canucks as the top potential landing spot for Washington Capitals' young forward Ivan Miroshnichenko.

"If there are any teams that make sense to add a young, scoring winger, the Canucks belong at the top of the list," Yerdon wrote. "While Vancouver does have first-round picks to work with, given their record and likelihood of improvement this season, giving one up for Miroshnichenko seems unlikely, but with two second-round picks in the next draft, that could be a way to bridge the gap with Washington."

Seeing the Canucks being named as a potential trade destination for Miroshnichenko is not difficult to understand. He is a former first-round pick with good upside, so it would be entirely understandable if the Canucks worked hard to acquire him from the Capitals.

If the Canucks acquired Miroshnichenko and he blossomed into a top-six forward, he could become a key part of their roster as they continue to rebuild. Thus, the Canucks should not be afraid to make a serious push for the 22-year-old winger as he remains available on the trade market.

Miroshnichenko & the Canucks could be a great match

When looking at where the Canucks and Miroshnichenko are at right now, they would have the potential to be a very good match.

The Canucks are a rebuilding team that could use all the promising young talent it can get. Miroshnichenko, on the other hand, could use a fresh start on a team that would give him the chance to get regular playing time. Landing on a team like the Canucks would undoubtedly give him just that.

Due to this, it will be interesting to see if the Canucks make a serious push for Miroshnichenko this season. If they landed him and he tapped more into his potential, he could end up being a nice part of their roster as they continue to build for the future.