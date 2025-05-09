Canucks mourn the loss of former goalie Frank Caprice

Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Frank Caprice has passed away at age 63, the Canucks announced Thursday evening.

Caprice, a Hamilton, Ontario, native, spent his entire six-year NHL playing career with the Canucks, playing 102 games and recording a 31-46-11 record, a 4.20 GAA, a .859 save percentage, and one shutout.

Caprice's Canucks career spanned from 1982-83 to 1987-1988. After spending parts of two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, Caprice continued his playing career overseas, appearing for Italy's Gherdeina, Wales's Cardiff Devils, and Scotland's Ayr Scottish Eagles while also making a brief 15-game cameo for the Corpus Christi Ice Rays.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Canucks goaltender Frank Caprice.



Frank proudly wore the Canucks jersey for six seasons, appearing in 102 career NHL games all with Vancouver. He was a beloved teammate, a valued member of our organization and he will be… pic.twitter.com/pX6f0HWFAR — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 8, 2025

Caprice was drafted 178th overall by the Canucks in the ninth round of the 1981 NHL Draft.