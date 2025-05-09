Canucks: Major interior renovations to Rogers Arena underway

The cat is officially out of the bag: major renovations are being made to Rogers Arena, the home of the Vancouver Canucks.

Canucks fans flocked to Rogers Arena Thursday night for the season ticket holder open house to paint the ice, leave messages, take pictures, and that sort of thing to say farewell to the disaster that was the 2024-25 season.

As a result, we were able to get a further inside look of some of the changes currently taking place, even if they are not fully completed yet.

Stephanie, @Stephabues on X, a diehard Canucks fan, shared some photos of the new leather-looking seats being installed, which are apparently supposed to be complimented by cupholders as well.

seats are looking nice btw… theyre still installing them and haven’t put in all the cupholders yet !! pic.twitter.com/xVECcQCZ8s — stephanie (@Stephabues) May 9, 2025

It's not the state-of-the-art practice rink (or any dedicated practice rink, honestly) that Rick Tocchet or the Canucks wanted, but at least the albatross ticket prices are, apparently, going towards something tangible that will enhance the fan experience in some capacity.

It is worth noting that Rogers Arena will host one event this month, Rock Stars On Ice, on Tuesday, May 13, at 7 p.m., and won't host another event until Volbeat and Three Days Grace come to town on June 7.

Logically, it would appear the Canucks' home will be looking revamped in short order, but time will ultimately tell.