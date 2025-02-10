Canucks legend trolls Chiefs for terrible Super Bowl performance vs. Eagles

Legendary Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo has been retired from playing in the NHL for a few years now, but even in his old age, 'Lu' still knows how to have fun.

The 45-year-old, evidently watching Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to troll the Chiefs for their dreadful performance the only way Roberto Luongo knows how.

"Chiefs been so bad they couldn’t even let the refs cook," Luongo wrote.

Chiefs been so bad they couldn’t even let the refs cook #SuperBowlLIX — Strombone (@strombone1) February 10, 2025

The running joke here, of course, is that many NFL fans believe that NFL referees go out of their way to give favorable calls for the Chiefs in order to help the team win. Luongo, the beloved former Canucks star, loves to troll and joke. This was low-hanging fruit for a character like him.

And, despite the referees' penchant for helping the Chiefs, there was no helping them against the Eagles. Touchdowns from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Cooper DeJean guided Philadelphia to a 24-0 halftime lead, which later grew to 34-0 in the third quarter thanks to Jake Elliott's second field goal and a Devonta Smith touchdown catch.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. ultimately got on the board late in the third frame via Xavier Worthy's 24-yard touchdown reception, but this was just an empty score. Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins added scores in the fourth quarter, but another two field goals from Elliott allowed the Eagles to comfortably escape with a 40-22 Super Bowl victory, their second in franchise history.

Luongo, of course, has been on both sides of a championship. In 2011, Luongo and the Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and in 2024, Luongo won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers as a special assistant to general manager Bill Zito.