Canucks Injury Report

Quinn Hughes - Classified as a lower body/groin injury thus far, Hughes did not join the team on their current road trip. He is currently day-to-day and the hope is he can join the team again sooner rather than later.

Brock Boeser - Lower body after taking friendly fire off of an Elias Nils Pettersson slap shot from the point in last nights game against the Blues. He is expected to play in the Canucks next game per Head Coach Adam Foote

Conor Garland - No official injury designation in terms of what Garland is specifically dealing with, but after receiving this big hit from Rangers forward Sam Carrick, Garlands injury has been labeled as “not serious” even though he is expected to miss the Canucks current road trip.

Filip Chytil - Believed to be dealing with a head injury after taking this big hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson, Chytil has a history of concussions and will not be able to make his return to the lineup without clearing concussion protocols.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki - Reported as dealing with a shoulder injury, Lekkerrimaki is expected to be absent from the lineup for the next two to three weeks.

Nils Höglander - After sustaining a lower-body injury during the preseason, Höglander underwent surgery at the end of September and is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Teddy Blueger - Classified as an “undisclosed injury,” Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said the centres injury was more “week to week” and that he could return around early November.

Victor Mancini - Sustained an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Oilers forward Trent Frederic on October 26th. He has been placed on injured reserve, and it is unknown when he will return.

Derek Forbort - After appearing in the Canucks first two games of the season, Forbort has missed every game since with an undisclosed injury. He recently shifted to LTIR after a setback and is now considered week-to-week.

Players are stepping up, and it is a "next man up" mentality

With nine players currently day-to-day or on injured reserve, the Canucks will soon be able to form a second team if this string of back luck continues. Despite this, they have managed to maintain a .500 record this season (6-6-0), and have gotten contributions up and down the lineup ranging from the man who is currently tied for first in the NHL in goals with nine, Kiefer Sherwood, to Filip Hronek with six points in 12 games, and in net from goaltender Thatcher Demko who is coming off of an injury riddled season himself.

Given this injury list, the Canucks would likely be in serious trouble if not for the excellent play in net from Demko, as he is currently fifth in the NHL with a .926 save percentage, and is looking to cement himself back into the conversation as one of the top American goaltenders as he was in the 2023-2024 season, and possibly earn his way to the upcoming Olympics for Team USA.

It is a next man up mentality right now for the Canucks as their lineup is currently featuring several players who did not start out on the teams opening day lineup, including newly acquired centre Lukas Reichel, who played 18:22 in the Canucks most recent game against the St. Louis Blues, and 2023 first round selection Tom Willander who was called up from Abbotsford ahead of schedule, and was fourth amongst Canuck defenceman in ice time versus the Blues, playing 19:12, including seeing some power play time.