Canucks Game 81 Preview vs. Sharks: To tank or not to tank

In what is their penultimate game of the 2024-25 regular season, the Vancouver Canucks host the lowly San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Monday night.
A meaningless win to negatively affect draft position could be in the cards, whereas the Sharks are already mathematically locked into last place in the NHL. They're also just 1-7-2 in their last 10 games, so even as injured as the Canucks are, this one is not looking great for the pro-tank crowd.
Canucks Game Lineup
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk - Ty Mueller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Elias Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Kirill Kudryavtsev - Victor Mancini
Prospect Nikita Tolopilo is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Sharks on Monday night, making his first NHL start and NHL debut in the process.
Tolopilo, 25, is 18-14-2 in 34 games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season, posting a 2.68 GAA, a .901 save percentage, and four shutouts. He will become the second Belarusian goalie to appear in an NHL game after Aleksei Kolosov, who did so in October with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Sharks Game Lineup
William Eklund - Alexander Wennberg - Tyler Toffoli
Nikolai Kovalenko - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom - Thomas Bordeleau - Ty Dellandrea
Barclay Goodrow - Zack Ostapchuk - Noah Gregor
Lucas Carlsson - Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun - Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Jack Thompson
Youngster Georgi Romanov is confirmed to be the Sharks' starting goalie against the Canucks on Monday night. Romanov, 25, is 0-6-0 in eight games with the Sharks this season, putting up a 3.86 GAA and a .877 save percentage. The Russian is just 20-15-13 in 50 career AHL games.
How to watch the Canucks game
Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports California. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.