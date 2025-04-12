Canucks Game 80 Preview vs. Wild: Finally, the final 3

Winners of three of their last four games, the Vancouver Canucks (37-29-13) have an opportunity to get revenge on Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild (43-30-7) after they eliminated them from the playoffs earlier in the week.

The Canucks will play host to the Wild at 7 p.m. on Saturday night, returning to Rogers Arena for their final three games of the dreary 2024-25 regular season.

Canucks Game Lineup

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk - Ty Mueller - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes - Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Wild on Saturday night, with Thatcher Demko likely done for the season due to an illness.

Lankinen has just one win in his last five starts for the Canucks, but has saved 63 of the last 67 shots he's faced, evidently determined to finish his first season in Vancouver strongly.

Wild Game Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Gustav Nyquist - Frederick Gaudreau - Marcus Johansson

Yakov Trenin - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jon Merrill - Zach Bogosian

Declan Chisholm - Jared Spurgeon

Filip Gustavsson is confirmed to be the Wild's starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night.

After a down season last year, Gustavsson has bounced back to sensational form this season, posting a 30-19-6 record, a 2.58 GAA, a .914 save percentage, and five shutouts in 56 games. The 26-year-old Swede appears to be finally emerging as a reliable full-time NHL starter.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, CITY, Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network North, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.