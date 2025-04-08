Canucks Game 78 Preview vs. Stars: The season is over, but...

The Vancouver Canucks (35-29-13) have effectively been eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention, and that can become official against the Dallas Stars (50-22-5) on Tuesday night.
The Canucks head south to Dallas to face the Stars at 5 p.m. at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, and they will again be without Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil in addition to veteran defenceman Tyler Myers.
According to MoneyPuck, the Canucks' playoff odds will increase from 0.2% to 0.4% if they can escape Dallas with a regulation win. More on this in another article soon.
Canucks Game Lineup
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Victor Mancini
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson
Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Stars on Tuesday night, continuing his late-season comeback tour after a long road back to this point.
Demko has won three of his last five starts for a floundering Canucks team that has been virtually eliminated from the playoffs. Overall, the 29-year-old is 9-8-3 this season with a 2.86 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and one shutout.
Stars Game Lineup
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene
Jamie Benn - Mavrik Bourque - Wyatt Johnston
Evgeniii Dadonov - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel - Matt Dumba
Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci
Former Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith is confirmed to be the Stars' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night.
After a lackluster lone season in Vancouver, DeSmith is an impressive 14-7-1 with the Stars to the tune of a 2.38 GAA, a .921 save percentage, and two shutouts this season.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Victory+ and Sportsnet Pacific. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.