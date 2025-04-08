Canucks Game 78 Preview vs. Stars: The season is over, but...

The Vancouver Canucks (35-29-13) have effectively been eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention, and that can become official against the Dallas Stars (50-22-5) on Tuesday night.

The Canucks head south to Dallas to face the Stars at 5 p.m. at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, and they will again be without Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil in addition to veteran defenceman Tyler Myers.

According to MoneyPuck, the Canucks' playoff odds will increase from 0.2% to 0.4% if they can escape Dallas with a regulation win. More on this in another article soon.

Canucks Game Lineup

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes - Victor Mancini

Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson

Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Stars on Tuesday night, continuing his late-season comeback tour after a long road back to this point.

Demko has won three of his last five starts for a floundering Canucks team that has been virtually eliminated from the playoffs. Overall, the 29-year-old is 9-8-3 this season with a 2.86 GAA, a .891 save percentage, and one shutout.

Stars Game Lineup

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene

Jamie Benn - Mavrik Bourque - Wyatt Johnston

Evgeniii Dadonov - Sam Steel - Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel - Matt Dumba

Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci

Former Canucks goalie Casey DeSmith is confirmed to be the Stars' starting goalie against the Canucks on Tuesday night.

After a lackluster lone season in Vancouver, DeSmith is an impressive 14-7-1 with the Stars to the tune of a 2.38 GAA, a .921 save percentage, and two shutouts this season.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Victory+ and Sportsnet Pacific. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.