Canucks Game 74 Preview vs. Jets: Do the same thing as last time

After dropping what should have been an easy regulation win, the Vancouver Canucks (34-26-13) face the vaunted Winnipeg Jets (50-19-4) at the Canada Life Centre at 12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon with the fight for their playoff lives ahead of them.

The Jets have already booked their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, whereas the Canucks are six points out of a playoff spot with two games in hand on the St. Louis Blues, who just won their ninth game in a row to tighten their grip on the final Western Conference wildcard spot.

It is worth noting, however, that the Canucks just beat the Jets 6-2 on March 18. Do that again.

The Canucks' lineup is uncertain at this time due to the number of illnesses and injuries taking place, but it is most likely that the group remains unchanged.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Elias Pettersson

Thatcher Demko is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Jets on Sunday afternoon, marking his third start since returning from injury last week. Demko has won each of his last four starts, allowing a total of just six goals.

Jets Game Lineup

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Nino Niederreiter - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti

David Gustafsson - Morgan Barron - Brandon Tanev

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Luke Schenn

Logan Stanley - Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be the Jets' starting goalie against the Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has not been at his best as of late, but still managed to earn his seventh shutout of the season - a new career-high - against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Overall, Hellebuyck is 42-10-3 this season with a 2.02 GAA, a .925 save percentage, and seven shutouts. The 31-year-old is two wins away from matching his career-high of 44, set back in the 2017-18 season.

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and TSN3. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.