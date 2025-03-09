Canucks Game 63 Preview vs. Stars: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Winners of two straight and closing in on their 30th win of the 2024-25 regular season, the Vancouver Canucks (29-22-11) continue their quest for a playoff spot with a home matchup with the Dallas Stars (41-20-2) at 6 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Sunday night.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is again expected to remain out of the lineup and has yet to make it through a full practice with the rest of his teammates. Defence prospect Elias Pettersson will continue to receive valuable NHL minutes in Hughes's stead in the meantime.

Canucks Game Lineup

Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Stars on Sunday night. After winning in his start for Abbotsford in the AHL on Saturday night, Arturs Silovs returns to serve as the backup. Lankinen is 6-2-1 in his career against Dallas and has won three of his last five starts, improving him to 22-10-7 on the season with a 2.52 GAA, a .906 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Stars Game Lineup

Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene

Evgenii Dadonov - Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel - Mavrik Bourque - Oskar Back



Thomas Harley - Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell - Cody Ceci

Lian Bischsel - Matt Dumba



Stars backup goalie Casey DeSmith is confirmed to be the starting goalie against the Canucks on Sunday night. The former Canucks goalie is 11-6-0 this season with a 2.50 GAA, a .912 save percentage, and two shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Sunday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet and Victory+. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.