Canucks Game 62 Preview vs. Wild: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

After standing pat at the NHL trade deadline and picking up a key win against Anaheim on Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks (28-22-11) continue their quest for a playoff spot with a home matchup with the Minnesota Wild (36-22-4) at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena on Friday night.

With the exception of the departed Carson Soucy, traded to New York, the Canucks are expected to run the same lineup as they did against Anaheim on Wednesday. Captain Quinn Hughes remains unlikely to play, while youngster Victor Mancini draws into the lineup in Soucy's stead.

Canucks Game Lineup

Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini



With Thatcher Demko still out due to injury, Kevin Lankinen will be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Wild on Friday night. Lankinen is 21-10-7 this season with a 2.56 GAA, a .904 save percentage, and four shutouts, and has won three of his last five starts.

Wild Game Lineup

Gustav Nyquist - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Frederick Gaudreau - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin - Devin Shore - Justin Brazeau



Jake Middleton - Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm - Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill - Zach Bogosian



Standout netminder Filip Gustavsson is confirmed to be the Wild's starting goalie against the Canucks on Friday night. Gustavsson, 26, is 24-13-3 this season with a 2.62 GAA, a .914 save percentage, and four shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Friday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network North, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.