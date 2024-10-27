Canucks Game 6 vs. Penguins Preview: Lineups, Notes, and How to Watch

For the second time this season, the Vancouver Canucks will host a visiting Metropolitan Division team at home, squaring off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday night. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with the next coming on the road on Nov. 27.

The Canucks have played just about average hockey against the Penguins in recent memory, posting a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games against Saturday night's opponents. Vancouver has been equally average against the Penguins in the last few matchups, with a record of 2-2-1 in the previous five meetings.

Projected Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Daniel Sprong



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Penguins and will make his fourth consecutive start for Vancouver; he's 3-0-1 in his four appearances this season.

Projected Penguins Game Lineup

Drew O'Connor - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Anthony Beauvillier - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes - Noel Acciari - Valtteri Puustinen



Marcus Pettersson - Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk - Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves - Jack St. Ivany



Alex Nedeljkovic will go toe-to-toe with Lankinen in the crease on Saturday. The Penguins have played some dreadful hockey as of late and are currently wallowing away towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference, so a disciplined approach will help Rick Tocchet and his Canucks take advantage of a favorable matchup on Saturday night.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, and SportsNet Pittsburgh. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening