Canucks Game 58 Preview vs. Kings: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Losers of two straight and slipping fast, the Vancouver Canucks (26-20-11) pass the halfway point of their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.
On the heels of their two losses, the Canucks are also going for a bit of a new look with some of their forward lines. The impending return of captain Quinn Hughes, of course, also figures to throw a wrench in things come game time.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander
Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland
Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser
Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy
De facto starter Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Kings on Tuesday night. Despite the loss to Vegas, Lankinen has stopped 53 of the last 56 shots he's faced for the Canucks. Overall, the Finn is 19-9-7 with a 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage to go with his four shutouts.
Kings Game Lineup
Alex Turcotte - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele - Phil Danault - Trevor Moore
Tanner Jeannot - Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson - Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson - Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare - Jordan Spence
Brandt Clarke
Journeyman David Rittich, Darcy Kuemper's backup, is likely to start for the Kings against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Rittich, 32, is 12-11-1 this season with a 2.59 GAA and .892 save percentage. Rittich, who hasn't played since Feb. 8, is 1-3-1 in his last five starts for the Kings.
How to watch the Canucks game
Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on TNT, Sportsnet, MAX, and truTV. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.