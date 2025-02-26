Canucks Game 58 Preview vs. Kings: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Losers of two straight and slipping fast, the Vancouver Canucks (26-20-11) pass the halfway point of their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.

On the heels of their two losses, the Canucks are also going for a bit of a new look with some of their forward lines. The impending return of captain Quinn Hughes, of course, also figures to throw a wrench in things come game time.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander

Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy



De facto starter Kevin Lankinen is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Kings on Tuesday night. Despite the loss to Vegas, Lankinen has stopped 53 of the last 56 shots he's faced for the Canucks. Overall, the Finn is 19-9-7 with a 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage to go with his four shutouts.

Kings Game Lineup

Alex Turcotte - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele - Phil Danault - Trevor Moore

Tanner Jeannot - Trevor Lewis



Mikey Anderson - Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson - Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare - Jordan Spence

Brandt Clarke



Journeyman David Rittich, Darcy Kuemper's backup, is likely to start for the Kings against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Rittich, 32, is 12-11-1 this season with a 2.59 GAA and .892 save percentage. Rittich, who hasn't played since Feb. 8, is 1-3-1 in his last five starts for the Kings.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on TNT, Sportsnet, MAX, and truTV. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.