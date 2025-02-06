Canucks Game 54 Preview vs. Sharks: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Following an impressive 3-0 shutout win over Colorado, the Vancouver Canucks (24-18-11) have a golden opportunity to stack more wins together with an away matchup against the San Jose Sharks (15-34-6) at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (lower-body) did not travel with the team to San Jose and is out Thursday night against the Sharks. Recent call-up Nils Aman replaces Linus Karlsson in the lineup, while Carson Soucy retains his place on the third defence pair.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Nils Aman



Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy



Kevin Lankinen is expected to start for the Canucks against the Sharks Thursday night.

Lankinen has been up and down lately, posting two games with save percentages of .833 or lower and three games with a save percentage of .923 or higher in his last five appearances for the Canucks.

Sharks Game Lineup

William Eklund - Macklin Celebrini - Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund - Andrew Poturalski - Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow - Luke Kunin - Collin Graf

Carl Grundstrom - Ty Dellandrea - Walker Duehr



Jake Walman - Henry Thrun

Shakir Mukhamadullin - Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro - Jack Thompson



Vitek Vanecek is confirmed to be the Sharks' starting goalie against the Canucks Thursday night. Vanecek, 29, has not won an NHL game since Nov. 29 and has not appeared in a game for the Sharks since Dec. 14, when he made 36 saves on 40 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports California. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.