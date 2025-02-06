Canucks Game 54 Preview vs. Sharks: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

Following an impressive 3-0 shutout win over Colorado, the Vancouver Canucks (24-18-11) have a golden opportunity to stack more wins together with an away matchup against the San Jose Sharks (15-34-6) at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (lower-body) did not travel with the team to San Jose and is out Thursday night against the Sharks. Recent call-up Nils Aman replaces Linus Karlsson in the lineup, while Carson Soucy retains his place on the third defence pair.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Nils Aman
Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson - Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen is expected to start for the Canucks against the Sharks Thursday night.
Lankinen has been up and down lately, posting two games with save percentages of .833 or lower and three games with a save percentage of .923 or higher in his last five appearances for the Canucks.
Sharks Game Lineup
William Eklund - Macklin Celebrini - Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund - Andrew Poturalski - Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow - Luke Kunin - Collin Graf
Carl Grundstrom - Ty Dellandrea - Walker Duehr
Jake Walman - Henry Thrun
Shakir Mukhamadullin - Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro - Jack Thompson
Vitek Vanecek is confirmed to be the Sharks' starting goalie against the Canucks Thursday night. Vanecek, 29, has not won an NHL game since Nov. 29 and has not appeared in a game for the Sharks since Dec. 14, when he made 36 saves on 40 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Utah Hockey Club.
How to watch the Canucks game
Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports California. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.