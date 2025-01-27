Canucks Game 49 Preview vs. Blues: Lineups, Notes, How to Watch

After stealing a crucial win, the Vancouver Canucks (21-17-10) travel south to visit the hosting St. Louis Blues (23-23-4) at Enterprise Center at 4:30 p.m. on Monday night for a game that could determine the rest of the season for either side. The Canucks have only one win in their last five games against the Blues.

Monday night's game will be one of high importance for both the Blues and the Canucks, as the Blues are two points behind the Canucks in the standings with two more games played. As for the Canucks, they are three points out of a playoff spot and have the same number of games as the second-wildcard Calgary Flames.

Canucks Game Lineup

Danton Heinen - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Elias Pettersson

Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Blues on Monday night. Lankinen, 29, started for the Canucks against the Capitals on Saturday night, stopping 31 of 32 shots in the crucial 2-1 victory. Kiefer Sherwood is injured and will miss Monday night's game against the Blues.

Blues Game Lineup

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Mathieu Joseph - Zack Bolduc

Nathan Walker - Radek Faksa - Alexey Toropchenko



Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker



One-time Stanley Cup champion Jordan Binnington is confirmed to be the Blues' starting goalie against the Canucks on Monday night. Binnington, 31, is 13-18-3 this season with a 2.84 GAA, a .898 save percentage, and three shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Monday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Amazon Prime and Fanduel Sports Network Midwest. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.