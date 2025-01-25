Canucks Game 48 Preview vs. Capitals: Elias Pettersson debuts in season-deciding matchup

Barely clinging to life in the Western Conference wildcard race, the Vancouver Canucks (20-17-10) host the Washington Capitals (33-10-5) at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a game that may very well decide the fate of their 2024-25 season. The Canucks have just two wins in their last 10 games, which ties them with the San Jose Sharks for the fewest in the NHL.

Elias Pettersson, the defenceman version, will make his NHL debut against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. Pettersson, 20, was with Vancouver briefly earlier in the season. The Canucks' former third-round pick has played 44 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in his short time in North America, recording one goal, 14 assists, and 16 points.

Canucks Game Lineup

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Elias Pettersson

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is expected to be the Canucks' starting goalie against the Capitals on Saturday night after battling a small illness. Lankinen last played for the Canucks on Jan. 14 and is 16-8-6 this season with a 2.63 GAA, a .903 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Capitals Game Lineup

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson

Taylor Raddysh - Lars Eller - Ethen Frank

Andrew Mangiapane - Nic Dowd - Brandon Duhaime



Rasmus Sandin - John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary - Matt Roy



Charlie Lindgren is confirmed to be the Capitals' starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night. Lindgren, 31, has stopped each of the last 31 shots he's faced and heads into this matchup with the Canucks with an 11-8-2 record, a 2.53 GAA, and a .905 save percentage with one shutout.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, CITY, Sportsnet, and Monumental Sports Network 2. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.