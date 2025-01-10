Canucks Game 41 Preview vs. Hurricanes: Elias Pettersson activated from IR

The Vancouver Canucks (18-12-10) continue their lengthy road trip on Friday night, traveling farther south to visit the vaunted Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-2) at 4 p.m. at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. This will be the last of the two meetings between these two teams this season; the Canucks lost 4-3 in overtime at home on Oct. 28.
As strong as the Hurricanes are, the Canucks have gotten the best of them in recent seasons. In their last five games against the Hurricanes, the Canucks are 3-1-1, and in their last 10 games, 5-3-2. The Canucks will have a good chance of continuing that success with the Canucks announcing that Elias Pettersson has been activated from injured reserve. He and the recently healthy Quinn Hughes will provide Vancouver with a massive boost offensively at a crucial point in the season.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Pius Suter - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Danton Heinen - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais
After getting over his bout with back spasms, Thatcher Demko is likely to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Hurricanes on Friday night. With Arturs Silovs back in the AHL, Kevin Lankinen will resume his role as the backup goalie.
Hurricanes Game Lineup
Jack Roslovic - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Andrei Svechnikov
Juha Jaaska - Jack Drury - Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Ty Smith - Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Dustin Tokarski is confirmed to be the Hurricanes starting goalie for Friday night's game against the Canucks. The 35-year-old Tokarski is 3-1-0 this season with a 2.49 GAA and .894 save percentage.
How to watch the Canucks game
Friday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and FanDuel Sports Network South. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.