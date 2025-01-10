Canucks Game 41 Preview vs. Hurricanes: Elias Pettersson activated from IR

The Vancouver Canucks (18-12-10) continue their lengthy road trip on Friday night, traveling farther south to visit the vaunted Carolina Hurricanes (25-15-2) at 4 p.m. at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. This will be the last of the two meetings between these two teams this season; the Canucks lost 4-3 in overtime at home on Oct. 28.

As strong as the Hurricanes are, the Canucks have gotten the best of them in recent seasons. In their last five games against the Hurricanes, the Canucks are 3-1-1, and in their last 10 games, 5-3-2. The Canucks will have a good chance of continuing that success with the Canucks announcing that Elias Pettersson has been activated from injured reserve. He and the recently healthy Quinn Hughes will provide Vancouver with a massive boost offensively at a crucial point in the season.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Pius Suter - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Danton Heinen - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



After getting over his bout with back spasms, Thatcher Demko is likely to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Hurricanes on Friday night. With Arturs Silovs back in the AHL, Kevin Lankinen will resume his role as the backup goalie.

Hurricanes Game Lineup

Jack Roslovic - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Andrei Svechnikov

Juha Jaaska - Jack Drury - Jackson Blake



Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Ty Smith - Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield



Dustin Tokarski is confirmed to be the Hurricanes starting goalie for Friday night's game against the Canucks. The 35-year-old Tokarski is 3-1-0 this season with a 2.49 GAA and .894 save percentage.

How to watch the Canucks game

Friday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and FanDuel Sports Network South. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.