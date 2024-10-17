Canucks Game 4 @ Panthers: How to watch, game preview
Desperately trying to find a spark during an 0-1-2 start, the Vancouver Canucks travel to Sunrise, Fl., to visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night for the very first time this season. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with the next one coming on Dec. 12 at Rogers Arena.
The Canucks have been so-so against the Panthers in recent times, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against Thursday night's opponents. Vancouver has been equally middling, especially lately, against the Panthers, with a record of just 2-2-1 in the previous five meetings.
Canucks Game Lineup (proj.)
Arshdeep Bains - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom OR Noah Juulsen - Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Panthers.
Panthers lineup via Colby Guy
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer - Jesper Boqvist - Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich - Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt - Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky will go toe-to-toe with Lankinen in the crease on Thursday.
How to watch the Canucks game
Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and SCRIPPS. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.