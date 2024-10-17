Fansided

Canucks Game 4 @ Panthers: How to watch, game preview

By Jonathan Bailey |
2024 NHL All-Star Skills
2024 NHL All-Star Skills / Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Desperately trying to find a spark during an 0-1-2 start, the Vancouver Canucks travel to Sunrise, Fl., to visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night for the very first time this season. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with the next one coming on Dec. 12 at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks have been so-so against the Panthers in recent times, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against Thursday night's opponents. Vancouver has been equally middling, especially lately, against the Panthers, with a record of just 2-2-1 in the previous five meetings.

Canucks Game Lineup (proj.)

Arshdeep Bains - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom OR Noah Juulsen - Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Panthers.

Panthers lineup via Colby Guy

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer - Jesper Boqvist - Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich - Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt - Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky will go toe-to-toe with Lankinen in the crease on Thursday.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and SCRIPPS. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.

feed

Home / Canucks News

Schedule