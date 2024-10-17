Canucks Game 4 @ Panthers: How to watch, game preview

Desperately trying to find a spark during an 0-1-2 start, the Vancouver Canucks travel to Sunrise, Fl., to visit the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night for the very first time this season. This will be the first of two meetings between these two teams this season, with the next one coming on Dec. 12 at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks have been so-so against the Panthers in recent times, going 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against Thursday night's opponents. Vancouver has been equally middling, especially lately, against the Panthers, with a record of just 2-2-1 in the previous five meetings.

Canucks Game Lineup (proj.)

Arshdeep Bains - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom OR Noah Juulsen - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed as the Canucks' starter vs. the Panthers.

Panthers lineup via Colby Guy

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer - Jesper Boqvist - Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich - Patrick Giles



Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt - Adam Boqvist



Sergei Bobrovsky will go toe-to-toe with Lankinen in the crease on Thursday.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and SCRIPPS. For Canucks fans unable to watch the game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.