Canucks Game 37 Preview vs. Kraken: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

In desperate need of a win, the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8) travel south to face the Seattle Kraken (17-19-2) for a rematch, each team's first game of 2025, at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night. The Kraken previously defeated the Canucks in historical fashion on Saturday, storming back from 4-1 down with five minutes left to win 5-4 in overtime.
As a result, the Canucks, who have just one win in their last five games against the Kraken (1-3-1), are losers of five of their last six games overall. Another loss to the Kraken would give the Canucks two three-game losing streaks in the last two weeks, a calamitous result given the team's lofty expectations.
The Canucks are 4-2-0 all-time against the Kraken in Seattle.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe
Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen
Guillaume Brisebois - Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko, who faced the Kraken on Saturday, is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against Seattle on Thursday night once again. Demko is 2-0-2 in his last four games for the Canucks and will start his first game of 2025.
Kraken Game Lineup
Eeli Tolvanen - Shane Wright - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz - Matty Beniers - Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann - Chandler Stephenson - Andre Burakovsky
Brandon Tanev - Yanni Gourde - Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak - Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans - Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer is confirmed to be the Kraken starting goalie against the Canucks on Thursday night. Grubauer also faced the Canucks on Saturday, allowing four goals on 22 shots in the Kraken's 5-4 overtime win.
How to watch the Canucks game
Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, KHN, and KONG. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.