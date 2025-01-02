Canucks Game 37 Preview vs. Kraken: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

In desperate need of a win, the Vancouver Canucks (17-11-8) travel south to face the Seattle Kraken (17-19-2) for a rematch, each team's first game of 2025, at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night. The Kraken previously defeated the Canucks in historical fashion on Saturday, storming back from 4-1 down with five minutes left to win 5-4 in overtime.

As a result, the Canucks, who have just one win in their last five games against the Kraken (1-3-1), are losers of five of their last six games overall. Another loss to the Kraken would give the Canucks two three-game losing streaks in the last two weeks, a calamitous result given the team's lofty expectations.

The Canucks are 4-2-0 all-time against the Kraken in Seattle.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Max Sasson - Phil Di Giuseppe



Derek Forbort - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Guillaume Brisebois - Vincent Desharnais



Thatcher Demko, who faced the Kraken on Saturday, is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against Seattle on Thursday night once again. Demko is 2-0-2 in his last four games for the Canucks and will start his first game of 2025.

Kraken Game Lineup

Eeli Tolvanen - Shane Wright - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz - Matty Beniers - Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann - Chandler Stephenson - Andre Burakovsky

Brandon Tanev - Yanni Gourde - Tye Kartye



Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans - Josh Mahura



Philipp Grubauer is confirmed to be the Kraken starting goalie against the Canucks on Thursday night. Grubauer also faced the Canucks on Saturday, allowing four goals on 22 shots in the Kraken's 5-4 overtime win.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, KHN, and KONG. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.