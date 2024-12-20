Canucks Game 32 Preview vs. Golden Knights: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Continuing their short tour of the western section of the United States, the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-6) head over to Sin City to face the Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-3), for the first time this season at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these two powerhouses this season, with the Canucks returning to Vegas again on Feb. 22.

The Canucks failed to build on a strong win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, blowing a 2-0 lead late to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday night, ultimately losing 3-2 in overtime. And while it has been nice to see Thatcher Demko start to look like his former self, it has not been nice to see the Canucks once again throw away valuable points in the standings.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen is likely to return to the ice for the Canucks and start against Vegas on Thursday night. Head coach Rick Tocchet has revealed that Phil Di Giuseppe, Linus Karlsson, and Derek Forbort are replacing Erik Brannstrom, Nils Hoglander, and Max Sasson in the lineup.

Golden Knights Game Lineup

Pavel Dorofeyev - Jack Eichel - Mark Stone

Tanner Laczynski - Tomas Hertl - Alex Holtz

Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson - Cole Schwindt - Keegan Kolesar



Noah Hanifin - Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague - Zach Whitecloud



Adin Hill will start in goal for the Golden Knights against the Canucks on Thursday night. Hill, named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Dec. 8, is 13-5-2 this season with a 2.78 GAA, a .899 save percentage, and two shutouts.

How to watch the Canucks game

Thursday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.