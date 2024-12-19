Canucks Game 31 Preview vs. Utah Hockey Club: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

Making a little bit of NHL history, the Vancouver Canucks (16-9-5) travel south to the United States to play the League's newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club (14-11-5), for the first time at 7 p.m. at Delta Center on Wednesday night. This will be the first of three meetings between these two powerhouses this season, with the Canucks returning to Utah again on Feb. 23.

After a gutsy 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, thanks in large part to the individual brilliance of Kiefer Sherwood, the Canucks have once again shown the propensity to snap the lulls that seep into their game. A fast and aggressive Utah team is going to keep them on their heels, though, and the Canucks cannot afford to rest on their laurels once again with the holiday break within sight.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Max Sasson

Conor Garland - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Nils Hoglander



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie once again, making a second consecutive start against Utah on Wednesday night. The Canucks have not indicated any lineup changes going into the game.

Utah Game Lineup

Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone - Kevin Stenlund - Alex Kerfoot



Mikhail Sergachev - Olli Maatta

Ian Cole - Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki - Vladislav Kolyachonok



In the absence of the injured Connor Ingram, Karel Vejmelka will start in goal for Utah against the Canucks on Wednesday night. Vejmelka is 6-7-2 this season with a very solid 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage.

How to watch the Canucks game

Wednesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific, Utah16, and TVAS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.