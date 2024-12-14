Canucks Game 29 Preview vs. Bruins: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

By triumphantly snapping a two-game losing streak against Florida on Thursday night, the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5) have built some confidence back as they prepare to host the flailing Boston Bruins (15-13-3) at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena for a Saturday night showdown. This will be the second and last of the two meetings between these two teams this season. The Canucks defeated the Bruins 2-0 a few weeks ago on Nov. 26.
Although they have struggled all season long, the Bruins will present a tough test for the Canucks, who have lacked consistency themselves for much of the season. Injuries have, of course, played a role in that, but this is a big opportunity for players like J.T. Miller and Thatcher Demko to progress another step and begin growing back into the season.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen
Erik Brannstrom - Mark Friedman
Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Bruins on Saturday night. Kevin Lankinen is absent with an illness, so youngster Arturs Silovs was called up from the AHL on an emergency basis to fill in behind Demko. Vincent Desharnais will be a healthy scratch for the Canucks once again.
Bruins Game Lineup
Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Mark Kastelic
Cole Koepke - Johnny Beecher - Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke
Jordan Oesterle - Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman is expected to be the Bruins starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night.
How to watch the Canucks game
Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and NESN. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.