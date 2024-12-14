Canucks Game 29 Preview vs. Bruins: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

By triumphantly snapping a two-game losing streak against Florida on Thursday night, the Vancouver Canucks (15-8-5) have built some confidence back as they prepare to host the flailing Boston Bruins (15-13-3) at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena for a Saturday night showdown. This will be the second and last of the two meetings between these two teams this season. The Canucks defeated the Bruins 2-0 a few weeks ago on Nov. 26.

Although they have struggled all season long, the Bruins will present a tough test for the Canucks, who have lacked consistency themselves for much of the season. Injuries have, of course, played a role in that, but this is a big opportunity for players like J.T. Miller and Thatcher Demko to progress another step and begin growing back into the season.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Danton Heinen



Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom - Mark Friedman



Thatcher Demko is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie against the Bruins on Saturday night. Kevin Lankinen is absent with an illness, so youngster Arturs Silovs was called up from the AHL on an emergency basis to fill in behind Demko. Vincent Desharnais will be a healthy scratch for the Canucks once again.

Bruins Game Lineup

Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Elias Lindholm - Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Mark Kastelic

Cole Koepke - Johnny Beecher - Marc McLaughlin



Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei - Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle - Brandon Carlo



Jeremy Swayman is expected to be the Bruins starting goalie against the Canucks on Saturday night.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and NESN. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.