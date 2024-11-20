Canucks Game 18 vs. Rangers: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

In their last home game before embarking on a six-game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks (9-5-3) will host the New York Rangers (11-4-1) at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena in Tuesday night's Canucks game. Star forward J.T. Miller, who requested and was granted an indefinite personal leave of absence, will not be available for the Canucks on Tuesday night and is reportedly not expected to be available for the upcoming road trip.

Canucks Game Lineup

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Arshdeep Bains



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen



Arturs Silovs was the first goalie off the ice from Tuesday's morning skate and is expected to be the starting Canucks goalie against the Rangers. After a slow start, Silovs has stopped 32 of the last 33 shots he's faced, including a 28-save winning effort against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Rangers Game Lineup

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Jimmy Vesey



K'Andre Miller - Adam Fox

Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren - Jacob Trouba



Igor Shesterkin is the confirmed Rangers starting goalie for Tuesday night's Canucks game. Shesterkin has mostly been in his Vezina Trophy-winning form this season, but allowed five goals in two separate games on Nov. 7 and Nov. 12. Perhaps the Canucks can find and exploit some fatigue in Shersterkin's game on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old is 7-4-1 this season with a 2.78 GAA, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet, MSG, and TVAS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 and Sportsnet Radio Network will be the radio broadcasts available for your listening.