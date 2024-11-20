Canucks Game 18 vs. Rangers: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch
In their last home game before embarking on a six-game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks (9-5-3) will host the New York Rangers (11-4-1) at 7 p.m. at Rogers Arena in Tuesday night's Canucks game. Star forward J.T. Miller, who requested and was granted an indefinite personal leave of absence, will not be available for the Canucks on Tuesday night and is reportedly not expected to be available for the upcoming road trip.
Canucks Game Lineup
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom - Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs was the first goalie off the ice from Tuesday's morning skate and is expected to be the starting Canucks goalie against the Rangers. After a slow start, Silovs has stopped 32 of the last 33 shots he's faced, including a 28-save winning effort against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Rangers Game Lineup
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle - Jonny Brodzinski - Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Jimmy Vesey
K'Andre Miller - Adam Fox
Zac Jones - Braden Schneider
Ryan Lindgren - Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin is the confirmed Rangers starting goalie for Tuesday night's Canucks game. Shesterkin has mostly been in his Vezina Trophy-winning form this season, but allowed five goals in two separate games on Nov. 7 and Nov. 12. Perhaps the Canucks can find and exploit some fatigue in Shersterkin's game on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old is 7-4-1 this season with a 2.78 GAA, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout.
How to watch the Canucks game
Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet, MSG, and TVAS. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 and Sportsnet Radio Network will be the radio broadcasts available for your listening.