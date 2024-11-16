Canucks Game 16 vs. Blackhawks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (8-4-3) will face hometown hero Connor Bedard and his Chicago Blackhawks (6-10-1) in Saturday night's Canucks game. Bedard will face the Canucks in Vancouver for the first time in his NHL career as the Canucks seek to erase some of their bad juju at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m.

The Canucks are nearly perfect against the lowly Blackhawks in recent memory, posting a 9-1-0 record over the two teams' last 10 meetings. Additionally, the Canucks are a flawless 5-0-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks.

Canucks Game Lineup

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Aatu Raty - Nils Hoglander



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Arturs Silovs is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Blackhawks and will make just his fourth start of the season, his first since Oct. 30 against the New Jersey Devils. Silovs is 0-2-1 this season with a 4.77 GAA and .808 save percentage. and will face Chicago for the first time in his NHL career.

Blackhawks Game Lineup

Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev

Ilya Mikheyev - Nick Foligno - Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen - Jaosn Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith



Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser - Alec Martinez

Nolan Allan - T.J. Brodie



Arvid Soderblom is the confirmed Islanders starting goalie for Saturday night's Canucks game. Soderblom is 1-2-1 this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Taylor Hall will serve as a healthy scratch and Seth Jones has been placed on injured reserve.

How to watch the Canucks game

Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, TVAS2, and Chicago Sports Network. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.