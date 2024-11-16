Canucks Game 16 vs. Blackhawks: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch
The Vancouver Canucks (8-4-3) will face hometown hero Connor Bedard and his Chicago Blackhawks (6-10-1) in Saturday night's Canucks game. Bedard will face the Canucks in Vancouver for the first time in his NHL career as the Canucks seek to erase some of their bad juju at Rogers Arena at 7 p.m.
The Canucks are nearly perfect against the lowly Blackhawks in recent memory, posting a 9-1-0 record over the two teams' last 10 meetings. Additionally, the Canucks are a flawless 5-0-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks.
Canucks Game Lineup
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Danton Heinen - Aatu Raty - Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais
Arturs Silovs is confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Blackhawks and will make just his fourth start of the season, his first since Oct. 30 against the New Jersey Devils. Silovs is 0-2-1 this season with a 4.77 GAA and .808 save percentage. and will face Chicago for the first time in his NHL career.
Blackhawks Game Lineup
Ryan Donato - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
Ilya Mikheyev - Nick Foligno - Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen - Jaosn Dickinson - Joey Anderson
Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser - Alec Martinez
Nolan Allan - T.J. Brodie
Arvid Soderblom is the confirmed Islanders starting goalie for Saturday night's Canucks game. Soderblom is 1-2-1 this season with a 2.27 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Taylor Hall will serve as a healthy scratch and Seth Jones has been placed on injured reserve.
How to watch the Canucks game
Saturday night's Canucks game will be streamed on CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, TVAS2, and Chicago Sports Network. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.