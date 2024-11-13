Canucks Game 14 vs. Flames: Lineups, Notes, & How to Watch

The Vancouver Canucks (7-3-3) aim to get revenge against the Calgary Flames (8-5-3) for a brutal 6-5 overtime loss to start the season with a 7 p.m. matchup at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night. This will be the first game of a five-game homestand for the Canucks, and the second of four meetings against the Flames this season.

The Canucks are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games against the Flames and 3-1-1 in the last five, so they have generally dominated their fair share of games on this ticket as of late. Given how the Flames have been surprisingly decent this season, though, it will be a challenging task for the injury-ravaged Canucks.

Canucks Game Lineup

Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Danton Heinen - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander - Aatu Raty - Arshdeep Bains



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais



Kevin Lankinen has been confirmed to be the Canucks starting goalie vs. the Flames and is set to start his 11th game of the season. Lankinen is getting right back on the ice after a disastrous outing against Edmonton on Saturday where he allowed seven goals on 27 shots. Despite that, Lankinen is 7-1-2 this season with a 2.61 GAA, a .905 save percentage, and one shutout.

Flames Game Lineup

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland



Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Daniil Miromanov - MacKenzie Weegar

Brayden Pachal - Tyson Barrie



Dan Vladar is the confirmed Flames starting goalie for Tuesday night's Canucks game. Vladar is 3-3-2 this season with a 2.60 GAA and .906 save percentage with one shutout.

How to watch the Canucks game

Tuesday night's Canucks game will be streamed on Sportsnet Pacific and Sportsnet One. For fans unable to watch the Canucks game, Sportsnet 650 will be the radio broadcast available for your listening.