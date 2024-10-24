Canucks deservedly moving up in NHL power rankings

What's in a power ranking? Maybe something but more likely little, particularly at such an early stage of the NHL 2024-25 campaign.

In any event, you'd rather be ranked positively as opposed to negatively. As such, Vancouver Canucks fans will be happy with the latest power rankings from a couple of prominent sports media outlets.

When we last examined some of the NHL power rankings, the Canucks were not ranked very well. Which was no surprise considering they began this season with no wins in their opening three games.

CBS Sports remain high on Canucks

The one exception was CBS Sports, who decided to put the Canucks in 11th place, which seemed both optimistic and undeserving. Well, this time around they've again ranked the team arguably higher than you'd expect, in fifth place.

You almost have to wonder if the person writing the Canucks' review is aware of how high they've been ranked! Consider these comments: "Once the Canucks find a way to get (Elias Pettersson) going, they should start flying up the standings and these rankings."

Considering CBS Sports have the Canucks in fifth place, even if they go on to land in first spot, we wouldn't exactly think this constitutes flying up the standings! Plus, the team hasn't exactly been stuck in the doldrums, as per their aforementioned first ranking of the regular season in 11th place.

Of course, the flip side is it's a positive for a major sports media outlet to have such faith in the Canucks. Certainly, when it's the other way around, there are plenty of fans accusing the media of an anti-Canucks and/or NHL Canadian team's bias.

A more realistic power ranking

Turning to NHL.com, they have also placed the Canucks well, by including them for the first time in their Super 16 power rankings. The feeling is they are being more realistic though, in slotting them in 12th place.

Not that there isn't some arguably too optimistic rankings from NHL.com's panel of 15 voters. Consider that Amalie Benjamin ranks the Canucks seventh, Shawn P. Roarke puts them sixth and Mike Zeisberger has them all the way up in third spot.

Of course with all of this, there is the point we've made before, that it's just a bit of fun and always going to be subjective by its very nature. Plus, power rankings are by nature designed to encourage debate -- sometimes of the 'spirited' variety -- among people.

Overall, what really matters is that the Canucks have gotten back on track by winning their last three games. And as long as they continue to win consistently enough, they'll remain in the upper levels of most NHL power rankings.

