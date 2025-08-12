Canucks $92M forward on redemption path this season

Vancouver Canucks top-line center Elias Pettersson had one of the most turbulent seasons in recent memory. His overall numbers were underwhelming, fueling skepticism about his incoming eight-year, $92 million contract.

His feud with J.T. Miller didn’t help matters much. The Canucks were actively shopping Pettersson, seeing if something could be worked out. In the end, no one really bit.

All told, the 26-year-old star finished the season with 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games. He didn’t get into the lineup down the stretch due to an undisclosed injury. That situation has raised numerous questions about Pettersson’s future in Vancouver.

But the reality is that Pettersson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He has a full no-movement clause in place at the moment. Plus, there truly isn’t anyone to replace him on the Canucks’ roster.

After trading away Miller and losing Pius Suter to free agency, Pettersson is the guy, like it or not.

So that puts Pettersson on the path to redemption. He’s in a position where he can come in and turn things around. While a 100-point season may not necessarily be in the books, a solid bounce-back year could ingratiate the former fifth-overall pick in the hearts and minds of Canucks fans.

Pettersson can absolutely do it. He’s got the talent and the experience to do it. We saw him play well at times last season. He showed glimpses of that 102-point performance from 2022-23. If there’s anyone in the NHL who can orchestrate a bounce-back season in 2025-26, it’s Elias Pettersson.

Canucks need Pettersson to lead the pack in 2025-26

Elias Pettersson could have a huge bounce-back season for the Vancouver Canucks and Team Sweden in 2025-26. | Minas Panagiotakis/GettyImages

The Vancouver Canucks need Elias Pettersson to lead the pack in 2025-26. The team has some significant question marks down the middle. Beyond Pettersson, the club is hoping that Filip Chytil can take over as the second-line center. If healthy, Chytil can do it. But if he runs into injury issues, it could be a tough season for the Czech center.

The bottom six feature Aatu Raty and Teddy Blueger. Raty could be running out of time. If he can’t prove he’s worthy of a roster spot, the Canucks may have to send him back down to Abbotsford for good. But if he can show he’s ready for full-time NHL action, the Canucks could expect big things from him.

As for Blueger, he should have a solid season on the fourth line. Daily Faceoff projects the Canucks’ checking line as Blueger, flanked by Max Sasson and Drew O’Connor. That line looks like it could be one of the most consistent in the Western Conference next season.

Despite the solid players in the Canucks’ center core, Pettersson is the only true star. That’s why he has to rise to the occasion, making a name for himself on the team.

If Pettersson can lead the pack, and barring major injuries, the Canucks could have a solid core down the middle. Things could be even better if Elias Pettersson leads the charge with a season commensurate with his cap hit.