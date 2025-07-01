Busy day continues for Canucks, resign Boeser

One of the top free agent forwards is off the board, and his destination is bit of an unexpected one.

When it seemed all but guaranteed forward Brock Boeser would be on his way out of Vancouver, the Canucks and Boeser have agreed on a 7 year contract extension with a 7.25 million AAV. Less than an hour after the opening of free agency, Boeser has already made his decision, opting to stay with the team that drafted him 10 years ago.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with F Brock Boeser on a seven-year contract with a $7.25 million AAV. pic.twitter.com/DNfx2qjpWf — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2025

With Boeser now signed long-term, the Canucks keep one of the teams most beloved and best forwards. All eyes are now on center Pius Suter, and if the Canucks will be able to open up cap space to bring back the pending UFA.