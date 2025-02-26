Brady Tkachuk jokingly weighs in on 'shady business' from Canucks

As it turns out, Mike Sullivan was not the only one expecting Vancouver Canucks star Quinn Hughes to join Team USA in Boston ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada last week.

Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk, whose fighting and brash playstyle made millions of fans during the tournament, was hoping to see his pal suit up for the Red, White, and Blue, too.

Joining the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Tkachuk, of course, reflected on the tournament and dished on other topics, but also used the opportunity to take a friendly jab at the Canucks on Hughes's behalf.

Brady Tkachuk on Spittin Chiclets saying #Canucks not clearing Hughes was “shady business” pic.twitter.com/AlTHCr7Trz — ArjCnucks (@VancityAC) February 25, 2025

"I think [Quinn] was all about coming. But, I just don't think he got cleared by Vancouver to play," Tkachuk said with a smirk beginning to emerge. "Little shady business to begin with. We all know who they're cheering for!"

The Canucks obviously play in Canada, and Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet was part of Canada's staff for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Given the narrow final result, it would be easy to argue that Hughes's presence could have helped Team USA come away with the victory.

In fairness, Jake Sanderson, Tkachuk's teammate in Ottawa, played a pretty good game in that final against Canada and even managed to find the back of the net once, too.

While Tkachuk appears only to be messing around, Hughes is, apparently, still injured and questionable to return at some point during the Canucks' five-game road trip. The 25-year-old defenceman has already missed two games - regulation losses to Vegas and Utah - and may or may not be ready for a Wednesday night clash with Los Angeles.

Hughes was riding an eight-game point streak prior to exiting the lineup with his injury, and with the Canucks scoring only two goals between their last two games, you can get Vancouver is trying to get him back on the ice as soon as possible with their playoff hopes fast dwindling.