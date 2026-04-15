Are the Canucks really the worst-run franchise in the NHL?

Fans of a hockey club usually go through a checklist of who is to blame for their current predicament.

First, players and coaches usually come into the crosshairs with respect to blame, typically due to the fact that they are what fans are exposed to the most. But when problems persist even after personnel changes in the locker room and on the bench, dedicated fans begin to question a team’s front office, and then ownership.

How sports franchises are run from the very top often has a trickle down effect as to how they are run and function from within and throughout. So when NHL player agents, who deal with those running these franchises daily, vote on the worst-run franchises, it provides those on the outside some quality insight as to what is holding a team back from succeeding.

In a new article for The Athletic, some of the top player agents in the NHL were polled on nine questions which pertained to the league and its future.



One question they were posed was which franchise is the worst-run in the NHL — the Rangers were second behind Vancouver. #NYR pic.twitter.com/qWz9DnCpnq — Snark Messier (@SnarkMessier) April 13, 2026

In a poll by The Athletic on the worst-run NHL franchises, we have the Canucks claiming first prize. Now with there being around 200 player agents in the NHL, 23 agents is a small sample size overall and obviously does not capture the full picture. But when 7 out of 23 agents, or approximately 30% of agents polled say the same team, one has to think there is a problem with that one team.

The way in which the Canucks have plummeted into the basement of the NHL the last two seasons, much to do with trading away their franchise cornerstones on the ice and losing their prized head coach, is a little more than concerning, and news of polls like this further cement that.

Rick Tocchet brought a tremendous wave of success to Vancouver in a short amount of time, and when he opted to coach the Philadelphia Flyers instead of the Canucks this season, it raised more questions than answers.

Tocchet just took the retooling Flyers to the playoffs in his first season behind their bench, as his hard working no nonsense attitude seems to be a fit anywhere he goes. He has been able to either get players back on track, like Trevor Zegras this season, or expand the performances of established players, like J.T. Miller, so when you are scaring away quality hockey minds like Rick Tocchet, Flyers ties or not, it makes one question the overall organizational culture.

At this point the Canucks seem to be facing somewhat of an identity crisis, on the ice, in the locker room, and behind the bench.

The centre of much of the prior drama, Elias Pettersson, is still on the team and under contract for seven more seasons. There is currently no distinct locker room leadership or identity. And finally, what are the expectations for Adam Foote, besides trying to work with the younger players on the developmental side of their games and being a placeholder for the next coach up given the average lifespan of an NHL coach these days.

Since the end of the Sedin era, the Canucks have been circling in mediocrity. If you think about it on that timeline, the last time the Canucks really made a franchise altering splash at the draft, aside from the more recent Quinn Hughes, was when the Sedin twins were drafted in 1999.

Since then, the only Canucks first-round picks that have made significant contributions to the success of the franchise on the ice have been Ryan Kesler, Bo Horvat, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes. Not the best track record for 26 years of drafting.

With that being said, the Canucks have a tremendous opportunity ahead of them to correct the course of the franchise, and if not internally, much of that will begin at and depend on the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery and the NHL draft this summer.