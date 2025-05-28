Abbotsford Canucks broadcaster attacked by fan during Game 5

Before going on to post what would be a decisive 5-0 Game 5 shutout against the Colorado Eagles in the Calder Cup playoffs Monday night, a battle within the battle was taking place.

That was between Abbotsford Canucks broadcaster Brandon Astle, the play by play guy, and a beligerant Eagles fan. And there was still over a minute left in the first period!

With 1:14 remaining in the first period and the Canucks up 2-0 over the Eagles, a recording of the event posted by FloHockey's own Lizz Child captured the moment when the derelict fan throws Astle's chair at him, making an audible thud that was picked up by the microphone.

Astle was apparently not injured by the act of hooliganism, and after calling security, went on to passionately denounce the fan during the next stoppage of play.

"I'm fired up. He threw my chair at me!" Astle exclaimed with 57 seconds left in the first period. "He hit me right in the back of the leg, like, what was he doing here? Unreal. Have another beer."

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs went on to post a 34-save shutout and was a flawless 7-for-7 through Astle's tussle with a fan, ensuring no other strange Eagles happenings took place Monday night.