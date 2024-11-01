3 Low-cost options the Canucks could target right now

The Canucks have had an underwhelming start, and let’s face it—they’re still a few pieces short of really competing. They could use some reliable veterans to stabilize the bottom six and add depth to the lineup.

The good news? There are some affordable options who wouldn’t break the bank (or the roster). Let’s check out three realistic targets who could make a difference.

1. Anthony Mantha (Calgary Flames)

Why He’s a Fit: Mantha has that mix of size and skill the Canucks could use in their middle six. At 6 ft 5 and with a knack for finding the net, Mantha has the potential to bring some much-needed secondary scoring. Imagine him on a line with one of the Canucks' playmakers—he could open up space and give defences something to think about.

What Could Go Wrong: Consistency is the name of the game here. Mantha has been hot and cold over the years, so he’d need to find his groove to make an impact. If Calgary can retain some of his salary, though, he’s worth a gamble—probably won’t cost the Canucks more than a mid-round pick or a depth prospect.

2. Adam Henrique (Edmonton Oilers)

Why He’s a Fit: Henrique might not be flashy, but he’s a stabilizing presence and would fit right into the Canucks’ bottom six. He’s got solid faceoff skills, which would help control possession in key moments. He can play centre or wing, too, making him a versatile addition for the penalty kill or late-game defensive situations.

What Could Go Wrong: At 34, Henrique isn’t exactly a speed demon, and his scoring touch isn’t what it used to be. But his experience, especially in tough games, makes him valuable. Edmonton might part with him for a late pick if they’re looking to go younger.

3. Reilly Smith (New York Rangers)

Why He’s a Fit: Smith brings a winning pedigree and steady production. He’d be a great option in the middle six and could boost the power play. He’s proven in the playoffs and could bring some confidence to the younger guys on the team. Smith’s flexibility to play either wing makes him an ideal add for Vancouver

What Could Go Wrong: Smith isn’t getting any younger, and while he’s still productive, there’s always a risk with older players hitting a wall. But if the Rangers are open to retaining some salary, Smith would be a smart, low-risk pickup for the Canucks, likely for a draft pick or an AHL prospect.

Each of these guys brings something different, but all could fill gaps that are holding the Canucks back. Mantha adds physicality and goal-scoring potential, Henrique brings stability and leadership, and Smith would offer a proven, versatile scoring touch. None are perfect, but they wouldn’t cost much—and they’d give Vancouver’s lineup some much-needed depth and flexibility.

