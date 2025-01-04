3 Embarrassing stats that define Vancouver Canucks' recent struggles

Two of the Predators' four away wins have come against the Canucks at Rogers Arena

The Nashville Predators are an NHL-worst 4-13-4 away from Bridgestone Arena this season. Their 41 goals on the road are the second-fewest in the NHL, and their 69 goals against are the eighth-most in the NHL. That is how you become the 30th-placed team in the league with 15 more losses than wins in January.

And, somehow, the Canucks have made the Predators look better than they are twice this season. If the four points the Predators got from the Canucks games are removed, the Predators would have 27 points and take sole possession of last place away from the Chicago Blackhawks.

On the flip side, that is how the Canucks find themselves barely flirting with the second wildcard playoff spot. Overall, the Canucks are 7-8-6 at home, which places them in a four-way tie for the second-fewest wins at home in the NHL. Only the Utah Hockey Club (5) has fewer wins at home, and home wasn't even home this time last year.