Former Canucks head coach could coach Team Canada
Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reported Wednesday afternoon that former Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was “in the mix” to coach Team Canada at the upcoming Spengler Cup.
Boudreau, 68, has not coached since he was fired by the Canucks back on Jan. 22. Or, whenever he was ‘fired’, as everyone knew the Canucks were firing Boudreau and replacing him with current head coach Rick Tocchet well before the official announcement. Boudreau himself knew, and told the media so.
Since his dismissal, Boudreau has taken up punditry, frequently appearing on the NHL Network as a guest analyst.
As for the Spengler Cup, that’s supposed to take place starting on Dec. 26. This also means that if Boudreau is to be hired for the competition by Team Canada, the former Canucks bench boss will have under two weeks to prepare.
This year’s Spengler Cup participants include Team Canada, HC Dynamo Pardubice, KalPa, Frolunda HC, HC Ambri-Piotta, and HC Davos. HC Davos will also be the Cup’s hosts, as the Cup will take place in Davos, Switzerland this year. Davos currently has former NHLers such as Klas Dahlbeck, Joe Morrow, and Joakim Nordstrom on its roster. Vancouver Canucks legend Loui Eriksson will play for Frolunda in the Cup as well.
The Canucks were well represented in Team Canada’s IIHF World Championship roster, which included Tyler Myers and former Canucks Ethan Bear, Brad Hunt, and Tyler Toffoli. It is currently unclear who will be on Team Canada’s roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup.