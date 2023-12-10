3 Potential trade packages for Canucks’ Andrei Kuzmenko
#2. It’s always sunny in Philadelphia
The Vancouver Canucks make a decisive move to bolster their top 6, while the Philadelphia Flyers initiate their official rebuild and gather valuable assets.
Travis Konecny’s exceptional performance isn’t just driving the Flyers’ success; it’s also contributing to the team’s overachieving this season. His impressive 16 goals and 7 assists in 27 games have propelled the Flyers to an unexpected second place in the Metropolitan Division, however, this unexpected success might inadvertently delay the team’s impending rebuild, as the Flyers face the challenge of balancing short-term wins against the need for a future-focused overhaul.
Travis Konecny’s impressive goal-scoring trajectory since the start of last season positions him with a pace of over 44 goals per 82 games. In a bold move, the Canucks secure this elite goal scorer, recognized for his high-energy play and robust two-way style. With a contract extending until 2025 at $5.5 million annually this trade represents more than a short-term rental, offering the Canucks a substantial, lasting upgrade to their top 6 roster composition.
The Flyers secure a substantial haul by acquiring Vancouver’s first-round pick along with Andrei Kuzmenko and former second-round selection Danila Klimovich. Kuzmenko’s value could escalate closer to the trade deadline, offering the Flyers the potential to acquire further assets. Klimovich has had an injury-marred AHL season thus far, but he demonstrated growth from his rookie to sophomore season, exhibiting flashes of elite skill and wielding a potent, professional-level shot.