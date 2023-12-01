Hunter Brzustewicz: The Canucks’ Rising Defensive Dynamo
In the 2023 NHL Draft, the Vancouver Canucks prioritized bolstering their right-handed defensive talent by selecting Hunter Brzustewicz at the 75th position. They did so because Brzustewicz showcased his dynamic playstyle during his debut season in the OHL, securing an impressive sixth rank in assists with 45 and standing eighth in points among defensemen with 52.
His significant impact on the powerplay, contributed to a mind-boggling 41% of the Kitchener Rangers’ powerplay goals, highlighting his elite playmaking abilities. Yet, akin to several offensive-oriented defenders in junior leagues, Brzustewicz faced challenges defensively, occasionally compromising his position for aggressive plays. From a value perspective, this Canucks pick stood out as one of the best of the entire draft, as draft rankings positioned him as early as 41st overall, with most listings in the early 50s.
Hunter Brzustewicz has not only met expectations in his draft-plus-one year but has absolutely blown them away. In a mere 25 games, he’s collected a remarkable 40 points, placing him second in scoring across the entire OHL. Furthermore, he leads the OHL in defenseman points, maintaining a considerable lead with the next closest defenseman trailing by 10. Off the puck, Brzustewicz’s demeanor exudes composure, a notable evolution from the scrutiny surrounding his defensive skills during the draft assessment.
Although not the most physically imposing, standing at 6’0″, he compensates with the tactical use of his stick, proving effective at the OHL level. Brzustewicz has significantly improved his defensive play to complement his outstanding offensive production, prompting the question; what is his true potential?
Brzustewicz finds himself among the elite few, with just three other defensemen in the OHL since 2000 boasting a higher production rate: Brandt Clarke, Tony DeAngelo, and Ryan Ellis. This trio, all drafted in the top-20, collectively accumulated 490 points across 931 NHL games (averaging .53 PPG).
Assessing his potential from a statistical angle, Brzustewicz appears poised as a high-caliber top-four defenseman, projecting to consistently notch over 40 points per season. It’s a remarkable feat for the Vancouver Canucks‘ third-round pick and a testament to his promising trajectory.
In conclusion, Brzustewicz’s rapid rise in the OHL and standout performance in just 25 games highlights his potential as an elite defenseman. Leading in points among defensemen and showcasing remarkable offensive abilities, his development defensively adds to his overall promise. His comparable stats to top NHL defensemen underscore his potential as a high-caliber player, a remarkable achievement for a third-round pick, and a testament to his bright future with the Vancouver Canucks.