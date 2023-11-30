The Canuck Way
Fansided

Canucks lines vs Golden Knights: Expected lineups and goalies

By Jonathan Bailey

VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 21: J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks waits for a face-off during the second period of their NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on March 21, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 21: J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks waits for a face-off during the second period of their NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on March 21, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4) at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Although not confirmed, it is expected that Thatcher Demko will reprise his role as the team’s starter on Thursday night against a tough opponent.

With Anthony Beauvillier off to Chicago, Phillip Di Giuseppe will return to the second line next to J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Akito Hirose was sent back to Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Expected Canucks lines vs Golden Knights, Nov. 30

Ilya Mikheyev – Elias Pettersson – Andrei Kuzmenko

Phillip Di Giuseppe – J.T. Miller – Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander – Nils Aman – Sam Lafferty

Canucks defense:

Quinn Hughes – Noah Juulsen

Ian Cole – Mark Friedman

Filip Hronek – Tyler Myers

Canucks goaltending:

Thatcher Demko should get the start, with Casey DeSmith backing him up.

Extras: Mark Friedman, Linus Karlsson, Matt Irwin

Notes:

  • On Wednesday, the Canucks announced a series of transactions:
    • Akito Hirose was sent to Abbotsford
    • Linus Karlsson and Matt Irwin were called up from Abbotsford
  • Tyler Myers and Ian Cole were absent from practice Wednesday.
    • The Canucks practiced with Hughes-Hronek, Irwin-Juulsen, Friedman-McWard on defense.
  • Cole McWard was re-assigned to Abbotsford on Thursday after making his 2023-24 debut on Tuesday.
  • Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is out week-to-week after a successful upper-body surgery.

Expected Golden Knights lines

Ivan Barbashev – William Karlsson – Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

William Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter – Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar

Golden Knights defense:

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Nicholas Hague – Alex Pietrangelo

Ben Hutton – Zach Whitecloud

Golden Knights goaltending:

Adin Hill is expected to be the starter Thursday, with Logan Thompson backing him up.

The Canuck Way
The Canuck Way /

Want your voice heard? Join the The Canuck Way team!

Write for us!

How to watch: Thursday’s game will be broadcast on both Sportsnet Pacific and Scripps Sports, and the radio broadcast can be heard on Sportsnet 650.

Home/Canucks News