Canucks lines vs Golden Knights: Expected lineups and goalies
The Vancouver Canucks (15-7-1) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (14-5-4) at 7 p.m. at the Rogers Arena. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Although not confirmed, it is expected that Thatcher Demko will reprise his role as the team’s starter on Thursday night against a tough opponent.
With Anthony Beauvillier off to Chicago, Phillip Di Giuseppe will return to the second line next to J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Akito Hirose was sent back to Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Expected Canucks lines vs Golden Knights, Nov. 30
Ilya Mikheyev – Elias Pettersson – Andrei Kuzmenko
Phillip Di Giuseppe – J.T. Miller – Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua – Teddy Blueger – Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander – Nils Aman – Sam Lafferty
Canucks defense:
Quinn Hughes – Noah Juulsen
Ian Cole – Mark Friedman
Filip Hronek – Tyler Myers
Canucks goaltending:
Thatcher Demko should get the start, with Casey DeSmith backing him up.
Extras: Mark Friedman, Linus Karlsson, Matt Irwin
Notes:
- On Wednesday, the Canucks announced a series of transactions:
- Akito Hirose was sent to Abbotsford
- Linus Karlsson and Matt Irwin were called up from Abbotsford
- Tyler Myers and Ian Cole were absent from practice Wednesday.
- The Canucks practiced with Hughes-Hronek, Irwin-Juulsen, Friedman-McWard on defense.
- Cole McWard was re-assigned to Abbotsford on Thursday after making his 2023-24 debut on Tuesday.
- Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is out week-to-week after a successful upper-body surgery.
Expected Golden Knights lines
Ivan Barbashev – William Karlsson – Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
William Carrier – Nicolas Roy – Michael Amadio
Paul Cotter – Brett Howden – Keegan Kolesar
Golden Knights defense:
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Nicholas Hague – Alex Pietrangelo
Ben Hutton – Zach Whitecloud
Golden Knights goaltending:
Adin Hill is expected to be the starter Thursday, with Logan Thompson backing him up.
How to watch: Thursday’s game will be broadcast on both Sportsnet Pacific and Scripps Sports, and the radio broadcast can be heard on Sportsnet 650.