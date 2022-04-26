Gameday preview: Canucks vs Kraken (April 26)

The Vancouver Canucks play their penultimate home game of the season as the Seattle Kraken come to town.

This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between Vancouver and Seattle. The Canucks have won all three meetings this season and will go for the sweep in the season series. Vancouver is still alive in the playoff race thanks to the San Jose Sharks 5-4 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. A loss against the Kraken will officially eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Golden Knights are playing the Stars Tuesday night. If the Canucks beat the Kraken and the Stars get a point against the Golden Knights, that would also eliminate the Canucks.

The #Canucks will be eliminated from the playoffs if:



-Canucks lose anymore games

-Vegas beats anyone but Dallas

-Dallas earns a single point — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 24, 2022

“Until you get eliminated, there’s always a chance to get in,” said Conor Garland to the media after Tuesday’s morning skate.

The Canucks have been practicing in black gear and head coach Bruce Boudreau was also dressed in black gear and wearing a black hat with the flying skate logo on them.

It was confirmed Monday that the team will wear the flying skate jerseys against the Kraken. They last wore them on February 24 in a 7-1 rout over the Calgary Flames. That ended the Flames 10-game winning streak.

The #Canucks will be wearing their black Flying Skate jersey tomorrow night, a team spokesperson confirms. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 25, 2022

Here is how the Canucks lined up at Monday’s practice.

Thatcher Demko was not at practice on Monday and was not at morning skate on Tuesday. Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali: The Team on CHEK TV reported that Demko is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Sounds like an injury for Demko, not sure how long he is out. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 26, 2022

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Freidman on Tuesday morning’s Donnie and Dhali: The Team said that Demko could be done for the season.

Elliotte Friedman on Demko injury - I am hearing there is a good chance he is done for the season.



Donnie and Dhali



CHEK TV — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) April 26, 2022

It looks like Demko is still being evaluated with no timeline to return.

“He’s being evaluated and right now it’s day-to-day,” says Bruce Boudreau of Thatcher Demko’s status.#Canucks will start Spencer Martin Tuesday vs. Seattle, Boudreau confirms. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) April 26, 2022

Spencer Martin will get the start for the Canucks and they have called up Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford.

Transactions: #Canucks recall Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford under emergency conditions. Tucker Poolman has also been placed on LTIR. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) April 26, 2022

The Kraken have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season. Since they are an expansion team, it should come to no surprise they are that bad. Their last game was 3-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday. It is likely that Philip Grubauer will get the start for them.

Players to watch

Vancouver Canucks- Elias Pettersson: Pettersson has 66 points this season and just needs one point to set a new career high in points.

Seattle Kraken- Jared McCann: The former Canuck leads the Kraken in goals with 26 and points with 47.

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM. You can watch the game on Sportsnet Pacific or listen to it on Sportsnet 650.