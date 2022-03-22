Grading the Canucks 2022 trade deadline

Another trade deadline has come and gone for the Vancouver Canucks. It was also the first under new General Manager Patrik Allvin.

The Canucks have had numerous players mentioned in trade rumours over the past few months. It was a rather quiet trade deadline for the Vancouver Canucks which saw one trade happen on deadline day and one waiver claim. There were two trades by Vancouver the day before the deadline. There was nothing earth-shattering and waiting for the Canucks to make a trade on Monday was like waiting for GTA to load.

Allvin has talked about the need to get younger and create more cap space and we could see bigger trades by the Canucks in the offseason.

For now, let’s look back at the trades made by the Canucks before Monday’s deadline and give them a letter grade. We will also give a letter grade for the trade deadline as a whole. How did Allvin and company do?