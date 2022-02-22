Why the Canucks should trade Jaroslav Halak right now

Jan 27, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti (91) looks for the rebound off Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) during the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2. Spencer Martin has earned more playing time

After COVID-19 riddled both Canucks goaltenders in Thatcher Demko and Halak during late January, 26 year old goalie Spencer Martin rose to the occasion. Despite only getting three games in net and walking away with a record of 1-0-2, the Oakville product showed he can handle the speed and offensive ability within the NHL.

Martin put up save percentages of .971, .940, and .971 again in his three outings, saving 113 of 118 shots he faced. Keep in mind that Martin’s performances also came against teams with lots of offensive power in the Panthers, Oilers, and Jets.

I’m not clamouring that he’s going to be the Canucks back-up to Demko for the foreseeable future. However the organization must give him a legit number of games in order to showcase his capabilities.

Halak is a 36- year-old veteran on an expiring contract, whilst Martin is an unproven but very talented 26-year-old netminder who has untapped potential. It seems very obvious that clearing the decks with Halak and turning over the number two role to Martin for the remaining of the campaign is the right thing to do.