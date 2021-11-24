Canucks: Three takeaways from appalling 4-1 loss to Penguins
By Joshua Rey
The losses continue to pile up for the Vancouver Canucks.
It was the start of a five-game road trip and the Canucks ended up losing 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Canucks were sloppy from the drop of the puck. They had trouble with transitioning up the ice, staying in their own zone, and were caught defending on the rush. There were also plenty of turnovers and not enough scoring chances on Tristan Jarry. It’s like we have seen this movie before.
Vancouver was outshot 16-8 in the first period and they gave up eleven high danger chances at five-on-five per NaturalStatTrick.
Bo Horvat did break the shutout late in the third with this nice drive to the net but it wasn’t enough.
The Canucks now fall to 6-12-2 on the season and sit second-last in the Pacific Division and 27th in the entire NHL. They are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and this is the worst start after 20 games since the 1997-98 season.
“I wish I had answers for you guys,” said Horvat after the game per Thomas Drance of The Athletic.
Overall, it was a pretty dull game to watch and it once again makes you ask the question where do the Canucks go from here?
Here are three takeaways from the 4-1 loss to the Penguins.