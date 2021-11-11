Gameday preview: Canucks vs Avalanche (November 11)
By Joshua Rey
After a seven-game homestand, the Vancouver Canucks are going on a three-game road trip.
The first stop is Denver where they take on the Colorado Avalanche. These two teams will also meet at Rogers Arena on November 17.
The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks while the Avalanche are coming off back-to-back losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Colorado lost the first game at home 5-4 in overtime and lost the second one in Columbus 4-2.
The Avalanche are 4-5-1 and are sixth in the Central Division.
Since it is Remembrance Day, the Canucks will have poppies painted on the back of their helmets.
Here is how the Canucks lined up at morning skate in Denver.
With Luke Schenn out with knee issues and Travis Hamonic not allowed to travel to the United States due to not being a fully vaccinated individual, Jack Rathbone slots in. He was called up on Wednesday.
“”It was good for him to get some minutes and playing time and I’m happy for him that he’s back,” said head coach Travis Green on Rathbone.
The power play units remain unchanged and Thatcher Demko will get the start.
For the Avalanche, Cale Makar will return to the lineup after missing two games with an upper body injury. However, Colorado will be without star forward Nathan Mackinnon for three weeks as he is dealing with a lower body injury.
Darcy Kuemper will start for Colorado.
Players to Watch
Avalanche- Gabriel Landeskog: The Avalanche captain has four goals and six assists in eight games so far this season.
Canucks- J.T. Miller: Miller got the comeback started against the Ducks and is the Canucks leading scorer with six goals and nine assists in 13 games this season. He is on pace for 38 goals and 57 assists.
Puck drop is at 6:00 PM. You can watch the game on Sportsnet Pacific or listen to it on Sportsnet 650.