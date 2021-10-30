Canucks: Three takeaways from frustrating 2-1 loss to Oilers
By Joshua Rey
In Green Day’s nine minute epic Jesus of Suburbia there is a section that goes, “The motto was just a lie. It says home is where your heart is, but what a shame, Cause everyone’s heart doesn’t beat the same. It’s beating out of time.” The Vancouver Canucks are still without a win and home isn’t where the heart is for them. Their hearts aren’t beating the same and are all beating out of time as they suffered another frustrating defeat.
Ok, that might not have been the best reference to use but you get the idea, or maybe you don’t. The Canucks weren’t clicking and played like they were all on autopilot.
Once again, the Canucks were giving up odd-man rushes, turning the puck over, and failed to create many opportunities. It really feels like Groundhog Day.
Vancouver looked slow and played without much energy or fight in them. Things did get a bit better in the second and late in the third but once again, it wasn’t enough to gas to get the car up and running.
“We’re still trying to get our 200-foot game together, and when we do, we’re going to win a lot more games than we’re losing,” said head coach Travis Green after the game per Sportsnet 650’s Brendan Batchelor.
That is three straight losses for the Canucks and all have been very unsatisfactory performances. The frustration is mounting among the fanbase and rightfully so. The crowd at Rogers Arena was lifeless and there was even a loud “Let’s Go Oilers” chant from the Oilers fans in attendance at some point. Ouch.
Here are three takeaways from the Canucks frustrating loss to the Oilers