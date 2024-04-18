Kirk McLean believes measure of Canucks progress will be the NHL Playoffs
The Ring of Honour goaltender chats about the team's transformation and upcoming playoff chances
The Vancouver Canucks are returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020. Finishing 7th (2020-21), 5th (2021-22), and 6th (2022-23) in the division in the last three consecutive seasons, as well as undergoing a front office personnel change and two different changes at head coach, the road to return to the postseason has been a long one for the Canucks.
Currently second in the Western Conference with a 49-22-9 record and 107 points, Vancouver's had a considerable transformation in the span of a single season.
Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean says the team’s current success starts at the top.
“The structure that Toch’s brought in with the rest of the crew was certainly needed,” says McLean.
“The team was playing OK before they came in, but on any given night you didn’t know what you were going to get. The talent seemed to get them through a lot of the games, but when the heat was on and teams would put the pressure on, it was a bit of a different story.”
A different story, indeed. Last season, Vancouver finished 6th in the Pacific Division and 11th in the Western Conference with 83 points. They finished the season with a 38-37-7 record. Riddled with inconsistencies, the team struggled to find their footing in a meaningful way.
The Canucks’ first prolonged win streak, all of five games, came at the beginning of March. At that point, Rick Tocchet was just six weeks into his role as the Canucks’ newest bench boss.
This year, however, the stats tell a new story.
Vancouver is one of the best teams in the NHL at even strength, scoring 184 of their 273 goals playing 5-on-5 hockey. A league-leading 93 of those goals have been scored in the first period.
“Now, they go into every game - and you can feel it - with the full confidence that they’re going to win, not just perform well,” says McLean.
Through 80 games played, the Canucks have scored first in 51 of them. “It’s astronomical. I’ve never seen anything like it,” McLean says.
Test of Merit
The Canucks secured home ice advantage in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 8. Even with their regular season success, McLean believes the true measure of progression for this Canucks team will come in the postseason.
“Any player, any team is measured by their playoff performance,” says McLean. “You want to win right away, obviously, but sometimes you need to be knocked down a few notches before you figure it out.”
Playoff hockey brings with it a different type of intensity, one that a large part of the Canucks roster lacks experience in dealing with. In 2020, the team got past Minnesota in the qualifying round, then defeated St. Louis in round one before ultimately exiting in the second round after a 3-4 series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Only a handful of players from the club’s last playoff appearance remain on the Canucks active roster. Leaning on veteran expertise will be critical to putting together a solid run.
“Playoff hockey is a different ball game. The older guys that have been around a little bit are going to have to step forward and steer the ship,” says McLean.
That playoff expertise comes from guys like Ian Cole and Teddy Blueger, both previous Stanley Cup Winners. Cole won back-to-back cups with Pittsburgh in 2015-16 and 2016-17, whereas Blueger helped Vegas win the cup last season. Forward J.T. Miller, who recently eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time in his career, has 78 games of playoff experience.
The Canucks will also need to rely on their goaltenders. Starting netminder Thatcher Demko has been sidelined since early March with a lower-body injury, but is expected to return before the end of the regular season. Back-up Casey DeSmith has been carrying the main load in net while Demko is out, but both goalies will need to be dialed in and ready to go.
“That’s where the championships are won, from the goaltender out. They’re going to have to come in and steal a game or two,” McLean says.
Besides overcoming the adversity and emotion that comes with postseason competition, the Canucks will also have to navigate the outside noise that’s seemingly followed the team all season. Despite the tremendous success, the Canucks have often been a subject of skepticism.
McLean, who backstopped the Canucks during the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals, says that the mental aspect will perhaps be the biggest challenge the team faces. Though the parameters around the current 2024 squad and the 1994 SCF team have a fair share of differences, the expectation to perform well in the playoffs is something the team will have to manage mindfully.
“They’re an exciting bunch. They play for each other, they stick up for each other, they play with smiles on their faces. It’s fun hockey. They can bring that kind of feel into the playoffs,” says McLean.
The key to it, McLean suggests, “Stay focused, believe in yourselves, believe in the structure and the system the coaches are giving you and, at the end of the day, go for it.”
Andrew Willis of The Canuck Way speaking to Kirk McLean on behalf of Online Casino Site BetVictor