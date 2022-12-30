News
Year: 2022
2nd period penalty trouble sinks Canucks in 4-2 loss against Winnipeg
“Full team effort” carries Canucks to 6-2 win over Sharks
What fans can take away from the Canucks’ recent holiday surge
Canucks are in “wash, rinse, repeat” mode after Monday’s 5-1 loss
5 things we can learn from the current Canucks’ core over the past two seasons
3 possible trade returns that the Canucks should consider for Bo Horvat
Canucks send Jack Rathbone and Vasily Podkolzin down to Abbotsford
Canucks flip the switch in 4-3 comeback win against Colorado
Canucks blow another multi-goal lead en route to 5-4 loss against Vegas
Could Bo Horvat be on his way to the Columbus Blue Jackets?
Boeser, Demko lead Canucks to 4-1 win over Los Angeles
Vancouver Canucks Reverse Retro gear available now
How the Canucks continue to run themselves into the ground
Canucks’ collapse against Predators showcases highs, lows of the season
Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Carolina
Brock Boeser, Curtis Lazar placed on injury reserve
3 changes the Canucks can make to get back into contention
Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres (October 22nd)
Canucks: 3 takeaways from 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota
Canucks officially unveil Reverse Retro jersey in latest aesthetic change
Canucks: 3 takeaways from 4-3 OT loss to Columbus
Canucks: 3 takeaways from frustrating 6-4 loss to Washington
Canucks: 3 takeaways from disappointing 3-2 loss to Philadelphia
Canucks to sign Kevin Bieksa to a one-day contract
Canucks: 3 takeaways from 5-3 loss to Edmonton (October 12th)
Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers (October 12th)
Analyzing your favourite Canucks players in fantasy hockey
What to expect from newly acquired defenceman Riley Stillman
