The Canuck Way
Fansided

Year: 2022

Dec 29, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) scores on an empty net against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2nd period penalty trouble sinks Canucks in 4-2 loss against Winnipeg

Zaahid Lalani
|

“Full team effort” carries Canucks to 6-2 win over Sharks

Miles Bolton
|

What fans can take away from the Canucks’ recent holiday surge

Miles Bolton
|

Canucks are in “wash, rinse, repeat” mode after Monday’s 5-1 loss

Miles Bolton
|
CALGARY, CANADA - DECEMBER 14: Sheldon Dries #15 (C) of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates after scoring against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 14, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

5 things we can learn from the current Canucks’ core over the past two seasons

Miles Bolton
|

Oct 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) readies for the face off against Carolina Hurricanes in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

3 possible trade returns that the Canucks should consider for Bo Horvat

Brogan Houston
|

Sep 25, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin (92) during a stop in play in the third period at Rogers Arena. Calgary won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks send Jack Rathbone and Vasily Podkolzin down to Abbotsford

Zaahid Lalani
|

Nov 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) controls the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks flip the switch in 4-3 comeback win against Colorado

Zaahid Lalani
|
Nov 21, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) and forward William Karlsson (71) watch Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) block a shot in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks blow another multi-goal lead en route to 5-4 loss against Vegas

Zaahid Lalani
|
Oct 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) readies for the face off against Carolina Hurricanes in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Could Bo Horvat be on his way to the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Zaahid Lalani
|
Nov 18, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) and forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward Curtis Lazar (20) celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Boeser, Demko lead Canucks to 4-1 win over Los Angeles

Zaahid Lalani
|

Vancouver Canucks Reverse Retro gear available now

Nathan Cunningham
|

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 12: Spencer Martin #30 and the Vancouver Canucks defend against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

How the Canucks continue to run themselves into the ground

Miles Bolton
|

Nov 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) and Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua (81) vie for the puck during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks’ collapse against Predators showcases highs, lows of the season

Miles Bolton
|
Jan 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear (25) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Carolina

Zaahid Lalani
|
Oct 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Curtis Lazar (20) reacts against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Boeser, Curtis Lazar placed on injury reserve

Zaahid Lalani
|
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 08: (L-R) Bruce Boudreau and Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks attend the 2022 NHL Draft at the Bell Centre on July 08, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

3 changes the Canucks can make to get back into contention

Brogan Houston
|

Mar 20, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) scores on Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Buffalo Sabres (October 22nd)

Brogan Houston
|

Oct 20, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) skates off the ice after the game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks: 3 takeaways from 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

Zaahid Lalani
|

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 19: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks wearing the team's reverse retro jerseys shoots the puck warms up prior to NHL hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on February 19, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Canucks officially unveil Reverse Retro jersey in latest aesthetic change

Miles Bolton
|
Oct 18, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The shot from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (4) gets past Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) for the game winner in overtime at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks: 3 takeaways from 4-3 OT loss to Columbus

Zaahid Lalani
|
Oct 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary (73) scores a goal on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks: 3 takeaways from frustrating 6-4 loss to Washington

Zaahid Lalani
|
Oct 15, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) reacts after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks: 3 takeaways from disappointing 3-2 loss to Philadelphia

Zaahid Lalani
|

VANCOUVER, BC - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Bieksa #3 of the Vancouver Canucks skates against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on November 17, 2013 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images)

Canucks to sign Kevin Bieksa to a one-day contract

Zaahid Lalani
|

Oct 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko (96) tries to move the puck past Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ryan Murray (28) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks: 3 takeaways from 5-3 loss to Edmonton (October 12th)

Zaahid Lalani
|

EDMONTON, AB - APRIL 29: Brett Kulak #27 of the Edmonton Oilers and Oliver Ekman-Larsson #23 of the Vancouver Canucks skate after the puck during the second period at Rogers Place on April 29, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers (October 12th)

Zaahid Lalani
|
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: The Vancouver Canucks celebrate after a goal by Conor Garland #8 during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on January 01, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Analyzing your favourite Canucks players in fantasy hockey

Elvijs Norenbergs
|
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman (61) is pictured before a game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

What to expect from newly acquired defenceman Riley Stillman

Zaahid Lalani
|
Next